World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

In this April 19, 2008 file photo, drivers and horses head into a turn during harness racing action in the 2008 opening day program at the Charlottetown Driving Park in Charlottetown. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) In this April 19, 2008 file photo, drivers and horses head into a turn during harness racing action in the 2008 opening day program at the Charlottetown Driving Park in Charlottetown. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

MORE SPORTS NEWS