World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points

Spectators walk the Rich Harvest Farms golf course during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Sugar Grove, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Spectators walk the Rich Harvest Farms golf course during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Sugar Grove, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MORE SPORTS NEWS