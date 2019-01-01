World junior roundup: Wins for U.S., Sweden, Czech Republic
Czech Republic's Ondrej Machala (17) is checked by Denmark's Jakob Wittendorf (18) as goalie Mads Soegaard (30) reaches across the net during third period IIHF world junior hockey championship action in Vancouver on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 7:43AM EST
VANCOUVER -- Lukas Dostal made 20 saves and the Czech Republic ended its preliminary round at the world junior hockey championship with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Monday.
Martin Necas had a goal and an assist for the Czechs, who finished the preliminary round in third place in Group A with five points. They will play the United States in the quarterfinals.
Jakub Lauko, Martin Kaut and Filip Kral also scored for the Czechs (1 win, 1 overtime win, two losses).
Mads Soegaard made 30 saves for the Danes, who are headed to the relegation round for a second straight tournament. Denmark failed to score a goal in any of its four preliminary-round games, following an opening 14-0 loss to Canada with 4-0 losses to Russia, Switzerland and the Czechs.
Russia and Canada faced off later Monday to decide the top two spots in Group A.
In Group B action in Victoria, group leader Sweden faced last-place Kazakhstan and the United States faced Finland.
---
U.S. 4 FINLAND 1
VICTORIA -- Tyler Madden scored twice to lift the United States over Finland.
Jason Robertson and Ryan Poehling also scored for the U.S., which finished second in Group B to set up Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic.
Jesse Ylonen scored Finland's lone goal in the third period. The Finns, as the third-place team in Group B, will play Canada in the quarters.
The U.S. outshot Finland 39-28.
The American team was without centre Jack Hughes for a third consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. Hughes, who's projected to be a top pick in the 2019 NHL draft, also missed games against Sweden and Kazakhstan.
---
SWEDEN 4 KAZAKHSTAN 1
VICTORIA -- Rasmus Sandin scored two goals and set up another as Sweden toppled Kazakhstan.
Emil Bemstrom and Nils Lundkvist also scored for the Swedish team, which stayed undefeated through round-robin play -- including an overtime win -- to finish first in Group B.
Batyrlan Muratov had the lone goal for Kazakhstan, which was winless in four games.
Sweden, which outshot the Kazakhstanis 56-11, will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.