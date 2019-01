The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Lukas Dostal made 20 saves and the Czech Republic ended its preliminary round at the world junior hockey championship with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Monday.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist for the Czechs, who finished the preliminary round in third place in Group A with five points. They will play the United States in the quarterfinals.

Jakub Lauko, Martin Kaut and Filip Kral also scored for the Czechs (1 win, 1 overtime win, two losses).

Mads Soegaard made 30 saves for the Danes, who are headed to the relegation round for a second straight tournament. Denmark failed to score a goal in any of its four preliminary-round games, following an opening 14-0 loss to Canada with 4-0 losses to Russia, Switzerland and the Czechs.

Russia and Canada faced off later Monday to decide the top two spots in Group A.

In Group B action in Victoria, group leader Sweden faced last-place Kazakhstan and the United States faced Finland.

---

U.S. 4 FINLAND 1

VICTORIA -- Tyler Madden scored twice to lift the United States over Finland.

Jason Robertson and Ryan Poehling also scored for the U.S., which finished second in Group B to set up Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic.

Jesse Ylonen scored Finland's lone goal in the third period. The Finns, as the third-place team in Group B, will play Canada in the quarters.

The U.S. outshot Finland 39-28.

The American team was without centre Jack Hughes for a third consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. Hughes, who's projected to be a top pick in the 2019 NHL draft, also missed games against Sweden and Kazakhstan.

---

SWEDEN 4 KAZAKHSTAN 1

VICTORIA -- Rasmus Sandin scored two goals and set up another as Sweden toppled Kazakhstan.

Emil Bemstrom and Nils Lundkvist also scored for the Swedish team, which stayed undefeated through round-robin play -- including an overtime win -- to finish first in Group B.

Batyrlan Muratov had the lone goal for Kazakhstan, which was winless in four games.

Sweden, which outshot the Kazakhstanis 56-11, will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.