World Cup Viewer's Guide: Quarter-finalists bid for title

Spectators fill the stands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Spectators fill the stands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MORE SPORTS NEWS