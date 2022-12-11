World Cup semis: Messi’s Argentina, Modric’s Croatia set for great battle of skill and will

Do you believe in destiny?

After a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi has refused to let his World Cup dream die, scoring in three of Argentina’s following four matches as well as assisting twice, and has especially turned it on in the two knockout matches.

Brazil have been knocked out, as have Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. Messi has passed Maradona and tied Gabriel Batistuta’s record for Argentina’s all-time record for goals at the men’s World Cup. Surely, the stars are aligning.

In the other corner is arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation in Luka Modric. He has won the Champions League five times, he is a Ballon d’Or winner, as well as a World Cup Golden Ball winner.

He led Croatia’s charge to the World Cup final four years ago and has given his nation of four million people hope they can go one step further this time. Why can’t this be his crowning moment?

Here is what you need to know ahead of Argentina’s clash with Croatia on Tuesday.

TEAM INFO

Marcos Acuna has been starting at left wingback for Argentina but will miss out through suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. Gonzalo Montiel also picked up a needless card after coming on as a substitute against the Netherlands and will miss out.

All of Croatia’s players are eligible to play.

Players can only be suspended for the final if they receive a red card.

POSSIBLE ARGENTINA XI: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez. Defenders: Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez. Midfielders: Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Tagliafico. Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

POSSIBLE CROATIA XI: 4-1-2-3

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic. Defenders: Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa. Defensive midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic. Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic. Forwards: Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.

ARGENTINA BREAKDOWN

Path: Lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1. Beat Mexico 2-0. Beat Poland 2-0. Beat Australia 2-1. Drew 2-2 with the Netherlands, won penalty shootout 5-3.

Argentina’s tournament got off to the worst possible start with a loss to Saudi Arabia but the team’s turning point came in the 63rd minute of their second group phase match, against Mexico.

Julian Alvarez came into the side after Lautaro Martinez struggled earlier in the tournament and has complemented Messi’s playing style extremely well up front.

The Manchester City forward has offered a bit more flexibility to Argentina, being able to operate out wide as well as an out-and-out striker whereas Martinez only offers the latter role.

Alvarez has scored twice, but more significantly, Messi has thrived with four goals and two assists now for the tournament.

To beat Croatia, Argentina has to find a way to score past the strongest central core remaining in the tournament from Josko Gvardiol (who should be in the running for player of the tournament) and Dejan Lovren at the heart of the defence to the dream midfield trio of Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic.

Argentina’s midfield must hold its own and then some on Tuesday.

CROATIA BREAKDOWN

Path: Drew 0-0 with Morocco. Beat Canada 4-1. Drew 0-0 with Belgium. Drew 1-1 with Japan, won penalty shootout 3-1. Drew 1-1 with Brazil, won penalty shootout 4-2.

Croatia have offered very little on an attacking front but have survived this tournament on the back of strong and organized defending.

Outside of the Canada match, Croatia have only scored two goals in 420 minutes plus stoppage time worth of play. At the same time, though, the team has only conceded twice. In tournament soccer, the team that appears the most aesthetically pleasing is rarely the one that wins.

Croatia will likely make this a battle of attrition and hope to be opportunistic when the right moment presents itself. Argentina may have to gamble a bit more than accustomed to in order to dictate a bit more, and any numbers advantage given to Croatia on the counter will be one to look out for.

The biggest thing for Croatia to prey on may be some Argentinian nerves.

Playing with the hope of Messi’s first World Cup win and in the memory of legend Diego Maradona who died in late 2020, there was visible shakiness when the Albicelestes were clinging on to a one-goal lead late against Australia and then again in wasting a two-goal advantage against the Netherlands in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time.

X-FACTORS

Brozovic has covered more distance at this World Cup than any other player and he repeatedly does a tonne of the dirty work for this Croatia team.

His role could prove decisive in limiting Messi’s impact as Modric and Kovacic look to bring some level of control for Croatia around him.

Enzo Fernandez is another player who has come into the starting XI after impressing as a substitute and provided a much needed dynamic. He scored a wonder goal against Mexico and has an assist to his name as well, and very nearly had a stunning winner from distance in the final minute of extra time against the Dutch.

Despite not starting the first two matches, the 21-year-old is tied for the team lead in tackles won. His role against Modric, Brozovic, and Kovacic both with and without the ball will be pivotal.

REFEREE

Italian Daniele Orsato will take charge of this encounter, having refereed the opening match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador as well as Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico.

He did not have primary officiating duties during the Round of 16 or quarterfinals.

HISTORY

These two sides have met twice at the men’s World Cup.

Mauricio Pineda scored in a 1-0 win for Argentina in the 1998 group stage while Modric, Ante Rebic, and Ivan Rakitic all scored in a 3-0 win for Croatia in a 2018 group stage clash.