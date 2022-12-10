World Cup quarterfinals: Morocco seeks another upset against Portugal; England plays France later

Welcome to quarterfinals coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Morocco looks to continue its dream run against Portugal while England takes on France in a battle of two powerhouses for the second match of the day.

The winner of each match faces one another in the semifinal.

Friday’s action saw plenty of drama as Croatia stunned top-ranked Brazil on penalties and Netherlands saw an unbelievable late comeback from two goals down go to waste after losing on penalties to Argentina.

Here’s all you need to know from Saturday:

MOROCCO VS. PORTUGAL

Morocco has been the surprise of the tournament, winning a group including Belgium and Croatia and then squeaking past Spain on penalties in the Round of 16.

The Atlas Lions have depended on an organized and disciplined defence, allowing just one goal thus far in the competition, and that goal being an own goal as well.

Portugal looked like a side injected with new life after head coach Fernando Santos dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI and the team responded with a 6-1 victory.

Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo’s replacement, scored a hat trick.

Portugal is seeking its third semifinal appearance at the men’s World Cup while Morocco can become both the first Arab and first African team to make the semis with a victory.

The lineups have been revealed and Ronaldo once again finds himself on the bench.

MOROCCO XI: 4-1-4-1

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou. Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Yahia Attiyat Allah. Defensive midfielder: Sofyan Amrabat. Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Sofiane Boufal. Striker: Youssef En-Nesyri.

PORTUGAL XI: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa. Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro. Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Otavio. Forwards: Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix.

FRANCE VS. ENGLAND

Match preview

In the second match of the day, two soccer powerhouses do battle at the World Cup as England take on France.

Both teams are in top form as well, France coming off a 3-1 victory over Poland and England having dispatched Senegal 4-0.

LATEST NEWS

Renowned American soccer writer Grant Wahl died Saturday morning.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after learning he was being dropped from the starting XI.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the remaining quarter-final matches:

Portugal vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4

France vs. England at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.