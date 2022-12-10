World Cup quarterfinals: Morocco makes history with victory over Portugal; England plays France

Welcome to quarterfinals coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Morocco has continued its dream run at the tournament with a 1-0 win over Portugal and become both the first African and first Arab team to make the semifinals of the men's World Cup.

England takes on France next in a battle of two powerhouses.

Morocco will play the winner.

Friday’s action saw plenty of drama as Croatia stunned top-ranked Brazil on penalties and Netherlands saw an unbelievable late comeback from two goals down go to waste after losing on penalties to Argentina.

Here’s all you need to know from Saturday:

MOROCCO VS. PORTUGAL

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header in the 42nd minute off a high arcing cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah was the difference in a famous 1-0 victory for Morocco over Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes thought he equalized just before halftime with a shot from the right but the ball cannoned off the crossbar.

Joao Felix had a tremendous, curling left-footed effort in the 83rd minute brilliantly saved by Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou.

Ronaldo entered the match as a substitute in the 51st minute and had a chance to equalize in the 91st minute but was denied by Bounou.

Atlas Lions captain Romain Saiss was forced off in the 57th minute due to injury, Achraf Dari was his replacement.

Morocco has been the surprise of the tournament, winning a group including Belgium and Croatia, squeaking past Spain on penalties in the Round of 16, and now defeating Portugal.

MOROCCO XI: 4-1-4-1

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou. Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss (c), Yahia Attiyat Allah. Defensive midfielder: Sofyan Amrabat. Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Sofiane Boufal. Striker: Youssef En-Nesyri.

PORTUGAL XI: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa. Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Pepe (c), Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro. Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Otavio. Forwards: Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix.

FRANCE VS. ENGLAND

Match preview

In the second match of the day, two soccer powerhouses do battle at the World Cup as England take on France.

Both teams are in top form as well, France coming off a 3-1 victory over Poland and England having dispatched Senegal 4-0.

LATEST NEWS

Renowned American soccer writer Grant Wahl died Saturday morning.

Ronald Koeman is set to take over from Louis Van Gaal as the new manager of the Netherlands.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after learning he was being dropped from the starting XI.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the remaining quarter-final matches:

Portugal vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4

France vs. England at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.