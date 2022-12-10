World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Kane misses penalty as champion France eliminates England; Morocco makes history with Portugal win

The final two spots in the FIFA men’s World Cup semi-finals were up for grabs on Saturday as the tournament gets closer to crowning a winner.

Heavyweights England and France (reigning champions) went head-to-head while underdogs Morocco also battled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Friday’s action saw plenty of drama as Croatia stunned top-ranked Brazil on penalties and Netherlands saw an unbelievable late comeback from two goals down go to waste after losing on penalties to Argentina.

Here’s all you need to know about what went down in Qatar.

FRANCE VS. ENGLAND

Full match report

In the day's second match, two soccer powerhouses went head-to-head, with reigning champion France beating England 2-1.

During the initial 45 minutes of action, the game was an entertaining contest between these two heavyweights.

France was initially the better of the two and took the lead after Aurelien Tchouameni’s strike from outside the box blasted past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England, however, upped its performance after going behind with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka hunting for an equalizer, but the game remained 1-0 at halftime.

Tchouameni then became the villain in the second half when he conceded a penalty. Kane stepped up and scored to turn things 1-1, and the match was wide open again with 30 minutes to go.

France then ramped up the pressure and Olivier Giroud made things 2-1 only for more drama to take place.

Video Assistant Referee handed England a late second penalty to potentially push the match into extra–time, but Kane missed and skied his shot well over the bar.

France will now face Morocco in the semi-finals.

MOROCCO VS. PORTUGAL

Full match report

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header in the 42nd minute off a high arcing cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah was the difference in a famous 1-0 victory for Morocco over Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes thought he equalized just before halftime with a shot from the right but the ball cannoned off the crossbar.

Joao Felix had a tremendous, curling left-footed effort in the 83rd minute brilliantly saved by Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou.

Ronaldo entered the match as a substitute in the 51st minute and had a chance to equalize in the 91st minute but was denied by Bounou.

Atlas Lions captain Romain Saiss was forced off in the 57th minute due to injury, Achraf Dari was his replacement.

Morocco has been the surprise of the tournament, winning a group including Belgium and Croatia, squeaking past Spain on penalties in the Round of 16, and now defeating Portugal.

Morocco will face France in the semi-finals.

LATEST NEWS

Renowned American soccer writer Grant Wahl died Saturday morning at the World Cup.

Ronald Koeman is set to take over from Louis Van Gaal as the new manager of the Netherlands.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after learning he was being dropped from the starting XI.

LOOKING AHEAD

Following all the thrilling quarterfinal action, there is a small break in play, with the semi-finals scheduled for next week.

Tuesday : Argentina vs. Croatia at 2 p.m. EST

: Argentina vs. Croatia at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday: France vs. Morocco at 2 p.m. EST

Watch the matches live on TSN and CTV