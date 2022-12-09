World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Drama as Netherlands in extra time against Argentina; Croatia stuns top-ranked Brazil

Welcome to coverage of the first quarterfinals of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Brazil has crashed out of the tournament after a stunning loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout.

Next, Argentina looks to continue their march led by Lionel Messi against a Netherlands side that has looked very solid in defence under coach Louis van Gaal.

The winner of each match will face one another in the semifinals.

Here’s all you need to know from Friday:

ARGENTINA VS. NETHERLANDS

The second match of the day sees one of the game’s greatest, Lionel Messi, hoping to carry his nation to a third World Cup title, and a first for him, while the Netherlands is yet to win a World Cup despite three trips to the final in 1974, 1978, 2010.

Much like the day's first quarterfinal, the opening 45 minutes between Argentina and the Netherlands were a cagey affair.

Neither team registered a shot on target until magic man Messi fed the ball through to Nahuel Molina in the box, and the defender gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Coming out in the second half, the Dutch struggled to find a spark on the pitch, and a mistake allowed Messi to turn things 2-0 from the penalty spot as goalkeeper Andries Noppert was left flat-footed.

The Netherlands, however, ensured the match ended with some drama.

Wout Weghorst scored two late goals, including the equalizer with the last play of the game in the 11th minute of stoppage time, to send the match into extra-time. In between the strikes, an on pitch brawl took place between both teams.

BRAZIL VS. CROATIA

Croatia pulled off a shock upset of Brazil in a penalty shootout after barely hanging on during the 120 minutes of play.

Brazil huffed and puffed and Neymar finally blew Croatia's house down in the 105th minute for a 1-0 lead. It all seemed settled, Croatia still hadn't had a shot on target at that point.

All they have done in this tournament is survive, though, and a Bruno Petkovic deflected equalizer in the 117th minute, against the run of play, gave Croatia hope.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had been spectacular for Croatia, making a series of saves in the second half including twice denying Neymar.

In the shootout, he delivered for a second consecutive match by saving Brazil's first attempt by Rodrygo.

Croatia didn't miss a single penalty and clinched the win when Brazil's Marquinhos fired his attempt against the left post.

All of Croatia’s knockout matches since 1998 at both the World Cup and European Championships have gone to extra time, except the 2018 World Cup final, which they lost 4-2 to France in regular time.

Croatia will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands.

LATEST NEWS

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has dismissed rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup after being omitted from the starting XI.

Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort.

Luis Enrique has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain’s head coach after the team’s exit in the Round of 16.

After a break-in at his home near London, Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup camp but has now returned to Qatar.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the quarter-final matches:

Argentina vs. Netherlands at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Saturday: Portugal vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Saturday: France vs. England at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.