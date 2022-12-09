World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Croatia stuns top-ranked Brazil on penalties; Messi’s Argentina faces Netherlands

Welcome to coverage of the first quarterfinals of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Brazil has crashed out of the tournament after a stunning loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout.

Next, Argentina look to continue their march led by Lionel Messi against a Netherlands side that has looked very solid in defence under coach Louis van Gaal.

The winner of each match will face one another in the semifinals.

Here’s all you need to know from Friday:

BRAZIL VS. CROATIA

Full match report

Croatia pulled off a shock upset of Brazil in a penalty shootout after barely hanging on during the 120 minutes of play.

Brazil huffed and puffed and Neymar finally blew Croatia's house down in the 105th minute for a 1-0 lead. It all seemed settled, Croatia still hadn't had a shot on target at that point.

All they have done in this tournament is survive, though, and a Bruno Petkovic deflected equalizer in the 117th minute, against the run of play, gave Croatia hope.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had been spectacular for Croatia, making a series of saves in the second half including twice denying Neymar.

In the shootout, he delivered for a second consecutive match by saving Brazil's first attempt by Rodrygo.

Croatia didn't miss a single penalty and clinched the win when Brazil's Marquinhos fired his attempt against the left post.

All of Croatia’s knockout matches since 1998 at both the World Cup and European Championships have gone to extra time, except the 2018 World Cup final, which they lost 4-2 to France in regular time.

Croatia will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands.

ARGENTINA VS. NETHERLANDS

In the second match of the day, one of the more storied men’s World Cup rivalries will add another chapter when Argentina take on the Netherlands.

One of the game’s greatest, Lionel Messi, has been in excellent form and is hoping to carry his nation to a third World Cup title and a first for him.

The Netherlands are yet to win a World Cup despite three trips to the final in 1974, 1978, 2010. The team has looked solid so far with a sturdy defence as well as creative attacking players led by the emerging Cody Gakpo.

In five head-to-head meetings at this tournament, the Netherlands has won twice. Argentina has also won twice, once on penalties, and one was a group stage 0-0 draw.

There have been some iconic World Cup moments in this fixture, including Dennis Bergkamp’s 90th-minute wonder goal to win a 1998 quarter-final. The Netherlands also won this fixture 4-0 during the group phase in 1974 courtesy two goals from Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.

Argentina had sweet revenge for each of those losses, defeating the Dutch 3-1 in the 1978 World Cup final that included two goals in extra-time, and then again in 2014 via a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes that included a match-saving block by Argentina midfielder Javier Masceranho on Dutch forward Arjen Robben.

ARGENTINA XI: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez. Defenders: Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez. Midfielders: Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Marcos Acuna. Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c).

NETHERLANDS XI: 3-4-1-2

Goalkeeper: Andries Noppert. Defenders: Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (c), Nathan Ake. Midfielders: Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind. Attacking midfielder: Cody Gakpo. Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn.

LATEST NEWS

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has dismissed rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup after being omitted from the starting XI.

Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort.

Luis Enrique has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain’s head coach after the team’s exit in the Round of 16.

After a break-in at his home near London, Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup camp but has now returned to Qatar.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the quarter-final matches:

Brazil vs. Croatia at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Argentina vs. Netherlands at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Saturday: Portugal vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Saturday: France vs. England at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.