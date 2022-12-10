World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Champion France leads England; Morocco makes history with Portugal win

Welcome to quarterfinals coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

England takes on France next in a battle of two powerhouses.

Earlier, Morocco has continued its dream run at the tournament with a 1-0 win over Portugal and became both the first African and first Arab team to make the semifinals of the men's World Cup.

Friday’s action saw plenty of drama as Croatia stunned top-ranked Brazil on penalties and Netherlands saw an unbelievable late comeback from two goals down go to waste after losing on penalties to Argentina.

Here’s all you need to know from Saturday:

FRANCE VS. ENGLAND

Match preview

In the second match of the day, two soccer powerhouses do battle at the World Cup as England take on France.

After 45 minutes of action, the game has already been an entertaining contest between these two heavyweights.

France was the better of the two in the opening moments and took the lead after Aurelien Tchouameni’s strike from outside the box blasted past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England, however, has upped its performance after going behind with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka hunting for an equalizer but the game remains 1-0 at halftime.

Both teams are in top form as well, France coming off a 3-1 victory over Poland and England having dispatched Senegal 4-0.

France are the defending champion and victory would make them the first men's champion to follow up with at least a semifinal appearance since Brazil in 1998 after winning it all in 1994.

England reached the semifinals in 2018 but lost to Croatia.

ENGLAND XI: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford. Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw. Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham. Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Phil Foden.

FRANCE XI: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris (c). Defenders: Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez. Defensive midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot. Attacking midfielders: Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe. Striker: Olivier Giroud.

MOROCCO VS. PORTUGAL

Full match report

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header in the 42nd minute off a high arcing cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah was the difference in a famous 1-0 victory for Morocco over Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes thought he equalized just before halftime with a shot from the right but the ball cannoned off the crossbar.

Joao Felix had a tremendous, curling left-footed effort in the 83rd minute brilliantly saved by Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou.

Ronaldo entered the match as a substitute in the 51st minute and had a chance to equalize in the 91st minute but was denied by Bounou.

Atlas Lions captain Romain Saiss was forced off in the 57th minute due to injury, Achraf Dari was his replacement.

Morocco has been the surprise of the tournament, winning a group including Belgium and Croatia, squeaking past Spain on penalties in the Round of 16, and now defeating Portugal.

LATEST NEWS

Renowned American soccer writer Grant Wahl died Saturday morning.

Ronald Koeman is set to take over from Louis Van Gaal as the new manager of the Netherlands.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after learning he was being dropped from the starting XI.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the remaining quarter-final matches:

France vs. England at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.