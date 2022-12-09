World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Brazil seek semifinal spot against Croatia; Messi’s Argentina face strong Netherlands later

Welcome to coverage of the first quarterfinals of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Brazil looked in imperious form in their 4-1 win against South Korea in the Round of 16 and will look to carry that over against Croatia for a place in the semifinals.

Later, Argentina look to continue their march led by Lionel Messi against a Netherlands side that has looked very solid in defence under coach Louis van Gaal.

The winner of each match will face one another in the semifinals.

Here’s all you need to know from Friday:

BRAZIL VS. CROATIA

Brazil looked every bit the favourite to win this tournament with a first-half display against South Korea that was ruthlessly breathtaking.

It serves as a stern warning to Croatia, a team that has struggled to show any offensive creativity outside of a four-goal dominating performance against Canada. Penalties were needed to get past Japan, and it will take a much stronger performance to challenge Brazil.

All of Croatia’s knockout matches since 1998 at both the World Cup and European Championships have gone to extra time, except the 2018 World Cup final, which they lost 4-2 to France in regular time.

These two teams have met twice at the men’s World Cup, Brazil winning 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 in 2014. Both were during the group stage.

Brazil have won the World Cup five times while Croatia’s best finish was the final in 2018.

BRAZIL XI: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Alisson. Defenders: Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo. Defensive midfielders: Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro. Attacking midfielders: Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr. Striker: Richarlison

CROATIA XI: 4-1-2-3

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic. Defenders: Josip Juranoivic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa. Defensive Midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic. Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic. Forwards: Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.

ARGENTINA VS. NETHERLANDS

In the second match of the day, one of the more storied men’s World Cup rivalries will add another chapter when Argentina take on the Netherlands.

One of the game’s greatest, Lionel Messi, has been in excellent form and is hoping to carry his nation to a third World Cup title and a first for him.

The Netherlands are yet to win a World Cup despite three trips to the final in 1974, 1978, 2010. The team has looked solid so far with a sturdy defence as well as creative attacking players led by the emerging Cody Gakpo.

In five head-to-head meetings at this tournament, the Netherlands has won twice. Argentina has also won twice, once on penalties, and one was a group stage 0-0 draw.

There have been some iconic World Cup moments in this fixture, including Dennis Bergkamp’s 90th-minute wonder goal to win a 1998 quarter-final. The Netherlands also won this fixture 4-0 during the group phase in 1974 courtesy two goals from Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.

Argentina had sweet revenge for each of those losses, defeating the Dutch 3-1 in the 1978 World Cup final that included two goals in extra-time, and then again in 2014 via a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes that included a match-saving block by Argentina midfielder Javier Masceranho on Dutch forward Arjen Robben.

LATEST NEWS

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has dismissed rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup after being omitted from the starting XI.

Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort.

Luis Enrique has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain’s head coach after the team’s exit in the Round of 16.

After a break-in at his home near London, Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup camp but has now returned to Qatar.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the quarter-final matches:

Brazil vs. Croatia at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Argentina vs. Netherlands at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Saturday: Portugal vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Saturday: France vs. England at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.