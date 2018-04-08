

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press





Tiger Woods is playing his final round at this Masters -- and it may have included his best iron shot of the week.

Woods nearly aced the 240-yard, par-3 fourth Sunday. His tee shot landed a few feet short of the flag, bounced a few times and then skirted by the left edge of the hole. He was left with a left-to-right-breaking 10-footer that he dropped in the left side of the cup.

It provided a brief glimpse of what might have been at Augusta National had Woods had better distance control with his irons.

Woods missed greens right and left, never really getting approach shots in the perfect spots on treacherous greens.

His errant ways left him starting a lot sooner than expected and will have him finishing shortly after the leaders tee off Sunday afternoon.

Woods also made a birdie on par-5 second, but followed that with bogey on the par-4 third. He is 3-over for the tournament.