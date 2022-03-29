Woods arrives at Augusta National as Masters talk mounts

Tiger Woods tosses golf balls on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Tiger Woods tosses golf balls on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS