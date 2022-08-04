Women to row same distance as men for first time in 204-year-old St. John's regatta

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

History will be made today at a 204-year-old rowing race in St. John's as four women's teams tackle a course that has historically been reserved for men.

The four teams will row in the new women's long course category at the Royal St. John's Regatta, racing to one end of Quidi Vidi Lake and back for a total of 2.45 kilometres.

Traditionally, the women rowed half that distance, turning around in the centre of the lake, while only the men rowed the longer track.

Siobhan Duff was part of 10-time championship-winning crew that began advocating for equality in the course lengths in the late 1980s.

She said in a recent interview that she's happy to see the change, but that she wished it had come about when she was still rowing.

The regatta was supposed to held yesterday, but it was delayed until today due to high winds.