SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND -- The women's world curling championship has been cancelled for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Curling Federation says it had to cancel the March 19-28 competition in Schaffhausen, Switzerland after Swiss health authorities decided not to support the event.

In a release, the WCF says permission to run an international event would not be granted due to the current pandemic situation and concerns around the spread of new variants.

The event was to serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The WCF says it is exploring a variety of options going forward, including rescheduling the world championship or replacing it with an alternative Olympic qualification event.

The 2020 women's world championship, originally scheduled for Prince George, B.C., was cancelled last March.

The 2021 world men's curling championship, one of six competitions to be held this season in a so-called bubble setting in Calgary, remains on the schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.