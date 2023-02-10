Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer funding cuts

Canada celebrates a goal by Christine Sinclair during second half soccer action against Nigeria during the national team celebration tour at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Canada tied Nigeria 2-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Canada celebrates a goal by Christine Sinclair during second half soccer action against Nigeria during the national team celebration tour at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Canada tied Nigeria 2-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

MORE SPORTS NEWS