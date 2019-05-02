

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press





Unsatisfied with their options, over 200 women say they will not play in a North American hockey league until they get the league they want.

Players from both the Canadian Women's Hockey League, which shut down Wednesday, and the U.S.-based NWHL have joined the walkout.

Hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hilary Knight, Shannon Szabados, Amanda Kessel, Brianna Decker and Noora Raty were among those posting identical statements on social media Thursday declaring "we will not play in ANY professional leagues in North America this season until we get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves."

"It certainly is scary, but we do feel united," forward Brianne Jenner told The Canadian Press.

"There's over 200 players that are standing with us here. We really believe in why we're doing this. We believe in our why so I think that takes a little bit of the fear out of it and makes us hopeful for the future."

When the six-team CWHL announced March 24 it would fold, the five-team NWHL announced plans to expand to both Montreal and Toronto.

When the NWHL arrived in 2015, it announced a salary cap of $270,000 per team for an average of $15,000 per player.

But the league slashed salaries by up to half the following year as a cost-cutting measure. NWHL teams played 16 regular-season games in 2018-19.

The NWHL said in a statement Thursday "we are offering increased salaries and a 50-50 revenue split from league-level sponsorships and media rights deals."

Many players have shown a lack of faith in the NWHL, however, with their refusal to play in it.

"We don't see it as a long-term viable league," Jenner said. "We've spoken to a lot of the NWHL players, our American counterparts, there's just not enough resources and support."

The ability to stock its rosters compromised, the NWHL nevertheless intends to launch its fifth season in October saying it "respects the wishes of all players to consider their options, and they know we are always available to meet, to participate in open communication addressing their concerns and exchanging ideas, and to collaborate with the players on one league."

A week after Jenner's Calgary Inferno hoisted the Clarkson Cup, the CWHL announced it was shutting down after 12 years because it was "economically unsustainable."

The non-profit league has paid players between $2,000 and $10,000 the last two years in a 28-game regular season.

"If you look at the league right now, the base salary is two thousand dollars," Jenner said. "Especially those players who are non-national team players, they deserve better. They deserve to have the resources around them.

"My teammates on the Calgary Inferno, it wasn't until this year they had access to a gym.

"That's fleeting because it's based on one sponsor agreeing to cover that. There's so many things we want to see improved and we think this is our opportunity and our time to demand more."

Players said in the statement, accompanied by the hashtag .ForTheGame, they could not make a sustainable living in the current state of the professional game.

"Having no health insurance and making as low as two thousand dollars a season means players can't adequately train and prepare to play at the highest level."

The collective action comes two years after the U.S. women threatened to boycott the world championship in Plymouth, Mich., unless USA Hockey provided more financial and competitive supports.

With the support of 100 players in the national-team pool, the American women earned concessions from their federation and participated in the championship.

"There's been so many pioneers in this game," Jenner said. "That's a big reason why we're doing this now.

"We don't want the next generation to have to be pioneers anymore. I want them to have a sustainable viable league that they can aspire to be a part of."

Jenner said 10 players from the Canadian and U.S. national teams met in Finland prior to the world championship in Espoo to strategize in the wake of the CWHL's announcement.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has repeatedly stated that league isn't interested in an ownership role in a women's league while other leagues were already operating. He was also critical of the business models of both the CWHL and NWHL.

In an interview this week with The Associated Press, Bettman referred to the CWHL ceasing operations as something that "proved the point that we have genuine concerns about sustainable models."

"What we've repeatedly said is if there turns out to be a void -- and we don't wish that on anybody -- then we'll look at the possibilities and we'll study what might be appropriate," Bettman added.

"But at the end of the day, we're not looking to put anybody out of business. And if the NWHL can make a go of it, we wish them good luck."

CWHL Players' Association co-chair Liz Knox believes this is the time for the NHL to get involved.

"The NHL's saying, 'Until there's a voice in women's hockey we're not going to step in,"' Knox told The AP.

"Well, here's a void. Here's the players saying this is not enough. We've earned better than this. We've earned the respect we have, and we deserve what we're asking for."

Hockey Canada and USA Hockey must also help develop a women's league, Knox added.

"Take a look in the mirror, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey," she said.

"I mean, these are your players who are winning you Olympic medals saying, 'We're just not getting enough right now.' ... I would certainly hope it's a moment for them to self-reflect and say, 'OK, where are our interests and where do we see it fitting in the future?"

With files from The Associated Press