WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games for player's allegation she was bullied for being pregnant

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on during a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay Tuesday, May 16, 2023, for violating league and team respect in the workplace policies. The violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player's recent pregnancy. (AP Photo/John Loche, File) Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on during a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay Tuesday, May 16, 2023, for violating league and team respect in the workplace policies. The violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player's recent pregnancy. (AP Photo/John Loche, File)

