Sports

    • With a big kick, Bubi the elephant oracle predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener

    Share
    STARKENBERG, Germany -

    Move over, Paul the octopus. There’s a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers.

    And this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship.

    Bubi, an African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany, was tasked Thursday with predicting the victor of the Euro 2024 match between the host nation and Scotland in Munich on Friday.

    Bubi had to kick a ball toward the flags of Germany and Scotland that were on either side of a makeshift goal. The ball rolled toward Germany’s.

    Bubi, who is originally from Italy, then waved the flag of her adopted home and enjoyed a bucket of barley.

    Her keepers discovered her enthusiasm for soccer by chance when a ball rolled into her enclosure. Bubi immediately kicked it back.

    Paul the octopus, also known as the “Oracle of Oberhausen,” gained notoriety by successfully predicting the outcome of matches at the 2010 World Cup.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News