

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Goalie Eric Comrie and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two-year deal on Saturday with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.

The contract is a two-way deal in 2019-20 followed by a one-way deal in 2020-21.

Comrie, 24, made one start for the Jets in 2018-19 while playing in 47 games for the Manitoba Moose where he compiled a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .917 save percentage.

The Edmonton native has appeared in five games for the Jets over the past three seasons with two wins.

Comrie's played in 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .910 save percentage.

He made his first nine playoff appearances for Manitoba in 2017-18 and went 3-6-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.