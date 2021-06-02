WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the NHL's North Division final tonight.

Both teams recorded upsets in the first round of the playoffs.

The third-place Jets swept Connor McDavid's second-place Edmonton Oilers, while the fourth-place Habs shocked the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

The Jets have enjoyed far more rest. They finished their series on Victoria Day, a full week before the Habs eliminated Toronto on Monday.

While Winnipeg took the nine-game regular-season series with six wins, three of the victories were decided in overtime.

The marquee battle is in net with reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets starting down the rink at Canadiens star Carey Price, who won the same award in 2015.

