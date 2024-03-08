Winnipeg Jets acquire Tyler Toffoli from New Jersey Devils

BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
The Winnipeg Jets are loading up with an eye toward a long playoff run.
Having already acquired centre Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens last month, the club snagged winger Tyler Toffoli in a deal with New Jersey on Friday ahead of the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.
The Devils received a second-round pick in the 2025 draft and a 2024 third-rounder for the 31-year-old pending unrestricted free agent. New Jersey is also retaining 50 per cent of his US$4.25-million cap hit.
Toffoli has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games this season. In 794 career games with the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Canadiens and Devils, he's put up 253 goals and 257 assists for 510 points.
The Toronto native, who won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014, has added 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 88 playoff appearances.
Toffoli joins a Jets team currently sitting second in the Central Division and among the Western Conference heavyweights involved in an arms race to bolster rosters that started before the NHL all-star break.
The Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, made a big slash in the East on Thursday night by acquiring Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins before adding fellow forward Evgeni Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals on Friday morning.
Washington shipped Kuznetsov to Carolina for a 2025 third-round pick after he passed through waivers earlier this week.
The Capitals will retain 50 per cent of the 31-year-old's remaining salary, which brings his cap hit down to $3.9 million through 2024-25.
Carolina, which sits second in the Metropolitan Division and lost to the Florida Panthers in last year's conference final, got Guentzel from Pittsburgh for winger Michael Bunting, a trio of prospects and two conditional draft picks.
Cleared to resume practising after entering the NHL's player assistance program last month, Kuznetsov has six goals and 17 points in 43 games this season.
The Russian has 171 goals and 397 assists for 568 points in 723 games over parts of 11 seasons with Washington. Kuznetsov, who won the Cup with the Capitals in 2018, has added 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 87 playoff appearances.
The moves out West, meanwhile, started in late January.
Vancouver acquired centre Elias Lindholm from Calgary and Winnipeg made that deal for Monahan with Montreal.
Dallas then made a big move last week when the Stars got defenceman Chris Tanev from the Flames.
Never shy to wheel and deal, Vegas acquired winger Anthony Mantha from Washington on Tuesday.
Edmonton got into the action on a busy Wednesday when the Oilers secured winger Adam Henrique and centre Sam Carrick from Anaheim.
Colorado acquired defenceman Sean Walker from Philadelphia and added centre Casey Mittelstadt from Buffalo in a deal that sent blueliner Bowen Byram the other way.
Vegas then made waves by getting prized defenceman Noah Hanifin from Calgary.
In other moves Friday, Seattle re-signed pending UFA forward Jordan Eberle to a two-year pact worth $9.5 million on Friday.
Florida acquired winger Kyle Okposo from Buffalo, Boston got bruising forward and three-time Cup winner Pat Maroon from Minnesota, and Arizona shipped forward Jason Zucker to Nashville.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
A Mexican man says his family has lost out on a planned trip to Vancouver after the Canadian government's sudden change in visa requirements went into effect last week.
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on Friday after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organization should help pay his legal bills.
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
The U.S. embassy in Russia warned that 'extremists' had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of Islamic State.
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when airdropped aid packages fell on them in the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City, according to a journalist on the scene.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump raised concerns about banning TikTok ahead of a vote next week by the U.S. House of Representatives that would give TikTok owner ByteDance about six months to divest the popular short video app.
Pope Francis appeared in good form on Friday in his first parish visit outside the Vatican this year, delivering his homily and hearing confessions after a lingering bout of the flu had sent him to the hospital for tests and forced him to cancel some appointments last week.
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say whether Canada intends to restore funding to a UN relief agency operating in the Gaza Strip.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Getting only a few hours of sleep per day may do more harm than just causing a groggy day at the office — it may put you at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study has found.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Russian state-backed hackers gained access to some of Microsoft’s core software systems in a hack first disclosed in January, the company said Friday, revealing a more extensive and serious intrusion into Microsoft’s systems than previously known.
The U.S. military is developing portable UFO detection kits to collect better data on reports of sightings as the Pentagon says there is no evidence of alien technology found in any government investigation.
Are you a fan of Marilyn Monroe and would like to talk to a very realistic digital version of her? That could now be possible.
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Eight years after the last instalment in the movie series, Jack Black has returned as the lovable, accident-prone Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4.'
The 96th Academy Awards will held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a popular East Coast filmmaker will be in attendance in the hopes of leaving with an Oscar.
The CEOs of four of Canada's biggest banks received an average $11 million in compensation last year, despite most of them failing to meet performance targets.
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
Archeologists in Turkey say they have discovered the world’s oldest known bread, dating back to 6600 BC.
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.
Welcome to skijoring: An extreme — and quirky — winter sport that celebrates the unlikely melding of rodeo and ski culture in the U.S. Mountain West.
The Winnipeg Jets are loading up with an eye toward a long playoff run.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.