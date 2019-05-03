

Christy Somos, with a report by CTV Winnipeg bureau chief Jill Macyshon and files from CTV Winnipeg's Michelle Gerwing





A group of fathers have come together in Winnipeg to form an unlikely alliance -- a synchronized swimming team.

Read more from CTV Winnipeg on this story

Calling themselves the "Synchro Dads," the 11 men all have daughters who participate in the sport, and want to promote synchronized swimming to boys while showing support for what their daughters do.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to showcase the sport,” said Holly Hjartarson, head coach of Winnipeg’s Aquatica Synchro Club. Her husband is one of the members of the team.

The dads say that it provides a bonding moment with their girls, and gives them greater respect for how tough the sport can be.

“We have a genuine appreciation for what they do now,” says Brian Honey, one of the Synchro Dads. “Now that we’ve tried to do what they do it’s amazing, they’re fantastic athletes and we’re very proud of them.”

Although it’s just for fun, the Synchro Dads have garnered international attention, and have been invited to perform for Synchro Canada at an upcoming international competition via satellite.

At the end of the season, the Synchro Dads plan for their performance to be a fundraiser for the swim club.