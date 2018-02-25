

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Veteran CFL coach Urban Bowman, who led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a Grey Cup berth while serving as interim coach in 1992, died Sunday.

The Blue Bombers announced Bowman's passing. The club didn't divulge either the cause of death or Bowman's age.

"Everyone in the Blue Bombers family is deeply saddened by this news," club president Wade Miller said in a statement. "Urban was a great ambassador for our game and for Canadian football in Winnipeg and Manitoba.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Bowman attended Westminster High School in Westminster, Md., before landing a football scholarship at the University of Delaware.

Bowman was a veteran CFL coach, spending time with five Canadian organizations, some more than once. He came north in 1971 as Hamilton's defensive co-ordinator and later served as the Ticats assistant head coach, special-teams co-ordinator, defensive line coach and interim head coach (1995-97). He also worked with the Edmonton Eskimos (1972-73, 1990), Ottawa (1989, 1994).