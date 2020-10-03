WINNIPEG -- You never know the day your life will change. For Leanne Taylor it was a bike ride on a July day, two years ago.

The 28-year-old athlete got into a bike accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“I kinda hit a bump and went over the handlebars of bike and landed on my back, and at that moment I knew something was wrong because I couldn’t get up,” Taylor told CTV News. “One of the hardest things when I was in the hospital was everyone who came in to see me was crying.”

She added, “This is [a] sad thing that has happened, but I also have the potential to have a great life and have things in my life that I’m happy and proud of.”

That positivity is what gave Taylor the strength to get back on a bike – one that is much different than what she knew. Just eight months after her accident, she raced in her first paratriathlon.

“After I finished the swim, finished the bike and I was halfway through the run, I was like, I’m going to do it,” she laughed. “I’m going to finish this thing.”

Taylor is now a paralympic hopeful who has caught the attention of Canadian Olympian Silken Laumann.

The triple Olympic medallist has fought through physical adversity to reach her dreams after a rowing accident resulted in a serious leg injury.

“I felt immediately connected to you and your story,” Laumann told Taylor.

Until recently, Taylor used older wheelchairs to compete, but a donation by Laumann has helped with the purchase of a new race chair and handcycle. She’s now waiting for races to begin again during the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of things out of our control but if she has the opportunity to race and race three events, she still has the opportunity to qualify for Tokyo,” national paratriathlon coach and former Olympian Carolyn Murray said.

Taylor is travelling a path that she never imagined she’d be on and continues to shine as an athlete with positivity and so much potential.