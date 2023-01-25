Willson banking on Gronkowski making field goal during Super Bowl commercial

Rob Gronkowski arrives at the Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Rob Gronkowski arrives at the Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS