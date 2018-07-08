

Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press





LONDON -- Serena Williams' fourth-round match against Evgeniya Rodina in Wimbledon's fourth round will be a rare meeting of Mom vs. Mom.

Such matchups could happen with greater frequency as parenthood becomes increasingly popular on the women's tennis tour.

There were a half-dozen mothers in the singles main draw at the All England Club this year: 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams; another former No. 1 and two-time major champ, Victoria Azarenka; Rodina, Kateryna Bondarenko, Tatjana Maria and Vera Zvonareva.

Two more moms entered the doubles event, Mandy Minella and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. A ninth, Patty Schnyder, lost during qualifying for singles.

Some of the women are hoping for mom-friendly help from the WTA, including more childcare facilities at tournaments.