Williams vs. Rodina is matchup of Mom vs. Mom at Wimbledon
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates defeating France's Kristina Mladenovic in their women's singles match, on the fifth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 10:58AM EDT
LONDON -- Serena Williams' fourth-round match against Evgeniya Rodina in Wimbledon's fourth round will be a rare meeting of Mom vs. Mom.
Such matchups could happen with greater frequency as parenthood becomes increasingly popular on the women's tennis tour.
There were a half-dozen mothers in the singles main draw at the All England Club this year: 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams; another former No. 1 and two-time major champ, Victoria Azarenka; Rodina, Kateryna Bondarenko, Tatjana Maria and Vera Zvonareva.
Two more moms entered the doubles event, Mandy Minella and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. A ninth, Patty Schnyder, lost during qualifying for singles.
Some of the women are hoping for mom-friendly help from the WTA, including more childcare facilities at tournaments.