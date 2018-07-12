

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Serena Williams will attempt to reach a Grand Slam final for the 12th straight season as she faces Julia Goerges in the Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday.

When Williams took a leave of absence to have her first child soon after claiming her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, it appeared her streak might be under threat.

However, the 36-year-old American has quickly found a level of form that has carried her to within two wins of an eighth Wimbledon title.

Williams has every reason to be confident against 13th-seeded Goerges of Germany, who is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal. Williams has won all three of their previous encounters, with the most recent coming at the French Open last month.

The other semifinal sees two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber take on 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Victories for Williams and Kerber would see a repeat of the 2016 Wimbledon final, which Williams won in straight sets.