William, Kate pay tribute to U.K. soccer team owner
Prince William and Kate, Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, left, meet Leicester City players during a visit to pay tribute to those who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, at Leicester City Football Club's King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:04PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:07PM EST
LONDON - Prince William and Kate have paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others who died with him in an Oct. 27 helicopter crash outside the soccer team's stadium.
Vichai's family welcomed them Wednesday to a tribute site covered with flowers. Kate left a bouquet as William stood beside her.
The prince said at King Power Stadium that in a time when soccer clubs have become huge global enterprises, the fans showed that community mattered, coming out to thank Vichai for making them "the true owners of this club."
William said the fans showed "that sport -- when played with passion, but also with humility and respect -- can bring us all together."
Vichai became known to British royal family members through horse racing and polo.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Leicester today to pay tribute to those who died in the helicopter crash at @LCFC’s stadium on 27 October. Their Royal Highnesses knew @LCFC’s Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and today joined his wife, son and daughter at the tribute site. The Duke, who is the President of @England and The Duchess wanted to visit the city to recognise the compassion that the people of Leicester and @LCFC fans have shown since the accident. More on @kensingtonroyal.