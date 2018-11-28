

LONDON - Prince William and Kate have paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others who died with him in an Oct. 27 helicopter crash outside the soccer team's stadium.

Vichai's family welcomed them Wednesday to a tribute site covered with flowers. Kate left a bouquet as William stood beside her.

The prince said at King Power Stadium that in a time when soccer clubs have become huge global enterprises, the fans showed that community mattered, coming out to thank Vichai for making them "the true owners of this club."

William said the fans showed "that sport -- when played with passion, but also with humility and respect -- can bring us all together."

Vichai became known to British royal family members through horse racing and polo.