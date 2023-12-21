Wilder and Joshua jostle for position as heavyweight scene simmers before Fury-Usyk unification bout
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were once the main characters in heavyweight boxing's soap opera.
Now they are extras.
While Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk continue preparations for a Feb. 17 unification bout in Saudi Arabia that will determine the division's first undisputed champion this century, Wilder and Joshua are in the kingdom this weekend and fighting simply to stay relevant.
Wilder, the WBC champion from 2015-20, was dethroned by Fury in February 2020 and has fought only twice since. What kind of shape will the 38-year-old American be in when he takes on Joseph Parker, the WBO champion from 2016-18?
After that comes the main event on what has been labeled the "Day of Reckoning" as Joshua, the former WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, fights Otto Wallin, a New York-based Swedish journeyman. Joshua has underwhelming wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius on his record since back-to-back defeats to Usyk that left his career at a crossroads.
Whether Wilder and Joshua have the belief after their damaging losses to become heavyweight champion again is open to question. They are most likely to fight each other next -- provided they both win in Jeddah -- and the winner of what would be a big-money bout would, in theory, be in position to challenge for a world title.
"It's the closest that it's ever been in history," Wilder said this week of a potential meeting with Joshua that he regards as "the biggest fight in the world."
Maybe five or six years ago, but surely not anymore.
Not with Wilder having fought only Helenius since completing that trilogy against Fury in October 2021.
And not with Joshua appearing vulnerable and fragile after three losses in a five-fight span from 2019-22, crushing an aura he had built.
"I think he's lost his confidence and momentum," Wallin said of Joshua ahead of their fight, echoing the thoughts of many in boxing. "You can see the decline ... Joshua looks unsure of himself."
Joshua, a 34-year-old Brit who has been world champion twice after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, has twice changed trainers to fuel his career rebuild and has been working with another -- Ben Davison, who was once in Fury's corner -- for the Wallin fight. A long-time media darling, Joshua has been more tight-lipped since arriving in Saudi Arabia and seems to be all business this time.
"I know where I'm going in my life," Joshua said, "but I've got to say, this is a checkpoint. And if I don't get past this, there is no future so I'm fully locked in to Otto Wallin and doing the job."
Wallin, a southpaw like Usyk, is not a big puncher like Joshua and has won his last five fights on points. He is on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Fury in September 2019 but none have been against a top heavyweight.
As for Parker, the New Zealander's loss to Joe Joyce of Britain in September last year was a third defeat of his career but he has at least kept busy in the meantime with three straight wins against unheralded opponents.
The same cannot be said of Wilder, around whom there is the most curiosity this week -- not least because the "Bronze Bomber" last fought outside the United States in 2014.
"I come to do what I do best, and that's what the fans want to see," said Wilder, who has a reputation for being arguably the biggest puncher in the division. "No one wants to see a 12-round fight and we are heavyweights and hard hitters. They want to see us fight and then afterward go party. Nowadays my name is called Dr. Sleep."
It's the first time he has fought in Saudi Arabia, seemingly the new home of heavyweight boxing because of the lucrative purses the kingdom offers. It's the third time for Joshua -- and it'll no doubt be a fourth if he and Wilder win to set up their likely fight in the spring of 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
Politics
-
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberal government is insisting that Hamas must surrender to Israel, after the armed militant group praised Canada for being one of the countries calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
-
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
-
Oscars shortlists revealed: Here are the films one step closer to a nomination
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts like hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.