Sports

    • Wild's Fleury wears mask in warmups on Native American Heritage night after the NHL says not to

    Marc-Andre Fleury wore a custom mask for the Minnesota Wild's Native American Heritage night Friday after being told by the NHL it was not allowed.

    Fleury took the ice for the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche wearing the specially designed mask. Agent Allan Walsh confirmed earlier in the day the league informed his client he couldn't wear the mask, even for warmups.

    The NHL prohibits players from wearing specialty jerseys, masks, stickers, decals or tape for theme nights.

    The league initially banned players from using rainbow-coloured tape on Pride nights before reversing that decision after receiving backlash from around the hockey community. Teams are not allowed to dress players in themed jerseys for warmups this season after a handful of players decided last season to opt out of Pride Night warmups that included specialty jerseys.

    With the Wild celebrating Native American Heritage night Friday against Colorado, Fleury wanted to honour his wife, Veronique, an Indigenous woman, with a specially designed mask. Walsh said Fleury offered to pay whatever fine he'd receive and the NHL threatened to levy the organization with an "additional significant fine."

    It was not clear how much either of those fines would be. The Wild had no comment, while messages sent to the NHL regarding the situation were not immediately returned.

    Fleury, 38, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Vezina Trophy in 2021 as the league's top goaltender.

    ------

    AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News