Why sports experts are concerned about 'slap fighting'

In this Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014 file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference after the UFC 177 mixed martial arts event in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) In this Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014 file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference after the UFC 177 mixed martial arts event in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS