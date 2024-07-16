Why fewer fans are showing up for Saskatchewan Roughrider games

Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
A team second in the Canadian Football League (CFL) West Division standings is having a tough time filling its stadium this year.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league. But the team's last home game recorded the lowest attendance since Mosaic Stadium opened in 2017, with just shy of 24,000 fans.
The low turnout prompted head coach Corey Mace to plead with fans on social media.
"Rider Nation. We appreciate you, we love you. We heard you, you helped make a difference. Let's skip the lake on [July] 19th, let's pack this place like the good ole days," Mace posted to X.
Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the low attendance is largely due to the schedule.
The Riders' home opener was on a Sunday while kids were still in school. Their second home game was on a Thursday.
"About 50 per cent of our fan base travels each and every game to attend our games … so that's tough for out-of-town fans," Reynolds said.
"But I got to tell you, the crowds that were there, it was electric. I've had people tell me that was some of the best sporting atmosphere they've seen in a long, long time."
Rider Nation may still be loud, but season ticketholder Lance Hackewich said the last home game wasn't as loud as it could have been.
"You can still feel the atmosphere lacking just a bit," he said.
Hackewich and his son, Nelson, still remember the opening year of Mosaic Stadium in 2017. They said the atmosphere was electric with more than 30,000 fans packed into the stands during every home game that season.
Attendance levels have been slipping ever since. Last year, only one of the team's 10 home games had a crowd larger than 30,000.
"This is obviously not just something that the Riders are dealing with. I think it's sort of a problem across much of professional sports right now, and some teams are starting to figure it out. Some teams aren't," 3DownNation sports writer Joel Gasson said.
After five weeks of regular season play, only three CFL teams — B.C., Winnipeg and Saskatchewan — sit above last year's seasonal attendance average of 22,393.
The B.C. Lions are on top with an average attendance of 36,402 fans at this year's home games. The Lions home opener brought in more than 50,000 fans largely due to a pre-game concert by 50 Cent.
The Toronto Argonauts are at the back of the pack, averaging less than 12,000 fans at home games so far this season.
Besides scheduling, analysts point to a number of other factors including costs for tickets and concession items, as well as team performance.
"I think a lot of people are waiting to make sure that this is a team worth investing in before they start spending their hard earned money on the team," Gasson said.
The Riders sit at 4-1, second in the West Division, but their previous two seasons were letdowns for fans.
"A lot of fans are cautious until after Labour Day," Nelson said.
"If they can continue to win on Labour Day and after Labour Day, we could see business pick up."
The average league-wide attendance has grown gradually since dipping during the pandemic.
With a rivalry matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night, the Riders could revive some of that Rider pride and get a few more fans in the stands.
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The Nova Scotia government is criticizing municipalities for their decision not to request an emergency alert during flooding last week that killed a 13-year-old boy and caused extensive damage.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, continuing his call to calm the divisive rhetoric on both sides, but also arguing that doing so "doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth” as he tore into his Republican rival.
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay of execution for a Texas man on Tuesday, 20 minutes before he was scheduled to face a lethal injection. The inmate has long maintained that DNA testing would help prove he wasn't responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman during a 1998 home robbery.
The bystander killed when a sniper opened fire at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was a beloved family man and girl dad who served his community with “quiet resilience,” his loved ones said Monday.
The leader of a neo-Nazi extremist group based in eastern Europe has been charged with plotting to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to Jewish children in New York City to sow terror, prosecutors said Tuesday.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican JD Vance on Tuesday had their first chat since the Ohio senator became the GOP vice presidential nominee, but the two sides are still working on terms for participating in a debate, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and their deaths may have been caused by poisoning, police and officials said.
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok says the federal government's commitments to boosting defence spending, specifically in the North, could be a 'generational opportunity' for the people who live there.
Canada's premiers on Tuesday lamented what they said was the federal government's lack of teamwork on important files from housing to school lunch programs, with British Columbia's premier saying working with Ottawa can feel like "beating our head against a wall."
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Canada's biggest bookseller will remove enlarged photos of Alice Munro from stores, but bookstores large and small say they plan to keep her published works on the shelves.
MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday he was “surprised and disappointed” the news show was pulled off the air the day before and hasn't received a good explanation about why.
TC Energy Corp.'s ill-fated Keystone XL pipeline has suffered a major blow after a trade tribunal decision that tossed out its claim to US$15 billion in damages.
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Arturs Silovs to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died, his alma mater announced Tuesday.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
Police in Delta are investigating a series of assaults involving young people in a fancy car shooting at pedestrians with a pellet gun.
Hundreds of workers at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Vancouver walked off the job Tuesday.
Four Vancouver residents are suing the city over the planned removal of some 160,000 trees from Stanley Park, claiming the massive logging operation is unnecessary.
Critics say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is guilty of using the dangerous rhetoric she's accusing "progressive" politicians of exhausting.
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
Edmonton police are looking for a truck they say was involved in a shooting that happened last month in the northside Griesbach neighbourhood.
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
When it comes to safe roadways, the Maritimes just haven’t met the mark; in fact, a new study deems the provinces as the top three most dangerous in Canada for car crashes.
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
An inquest report into the death of an inmate at a Manitoba jail found she was unconscious for 34 minutes after choking on her food before guards entered her cell.
Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
A previously announced mobile MRI unit has officially made its way to Regina's General Hospital.
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
When Dr. Emily Dubé’s daughter started school in the city, Dubé was shocked by the amount of screen time used in the classroom.
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Boris Panovski's son took the witness stand Tuesday, called by the defense in the first-degree murder re-trial.
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
As Amazon Prime Day deals fill up online shopping carts, the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce has issued an anti-Prime Day message, encouraging you to shop local instead.
Eddie Beaune watched a tree fall to the ground during Monday night's storm at 3 a.m. “My dog was barking his head off. He wouldn't eat,” Beaune said. “I thought maybe he usually wakes me up when he has to go to the bathroom so I open the door and he wouldn't even leave the porch.”
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Ilene Kucolyn is packing up her apartment after losing her fight to stay in the home the pensioner says she can afford.
Canada's premiers on Tuesday lamented what they said was the federal government's lack of teamwork on important files from housing to school lunch programs, with British Columbia's premier saying working with Ottawa can feel like "beating our head against a wall."
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
A protester at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., described in court Tuesday a police presence so overwhelming and intimidating that he decided to go home early.
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
Meeting on Monday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie directed staff to look into developing a goose management plan.
Police officers in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory saved four residents last weekend when they saw a residence on fire.
The community-wide effort to save the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is officially a success.
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
