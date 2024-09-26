Sports

    • White Sox stay at 120 losses in 7-0 victory over Angels

    Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn, left, and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn, left, and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Share
    CHICAGO -

    The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 on Thursday behind Chris Flexen's sharp pitching performance.

    Chicago improved to 39-120 with its three-game sweep of Los Angeles. It has been tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record for losses since Sunday's 4-2 setback at San Diego.

    The White Sox have three games left this weekend at Detroit. They finished their home schedule with a 23-58 record.

    Flexen (3-15) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in his first win since May 8. The right-hander was winless in his previous 23 starts, a franchise record.

    Los Angeles dropped to 63-96 to set a franchise record for losses in a season. It went 1-6 on its final trip to finish with a 31-50 road record -- the most road losses for the team since it went 27-53 in 1996.

    The Angels had just six hits -- five off Flexen. They managed just five runs and 19 hits in the series at Chicago.

    The White Sox put it away with a season-high seven runs in the fifth inning, helped by an error on shortstop Jack Lopez. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Lenyn Sosa doubled home two more runs.

    Lopez moved from second base to shortstop after Zach Neto departed because of right shoulder irritation. Neto got hurt when he tried to take second on a pitch in the dirt in the fourth.

    Vaughn had three of Chicago's 12 hits in front of a crowd of 15,678 on a sunny afternoon. Sosa, Zach DeLoach and Dominic Fletcher each had two.

    Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (10-15) permitted five runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News