What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on Friday after he was granted parole nearly 11 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Here is a look at what will happen to Pistorius after his release under South Africa's so-called restorative justice program.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO PISTORIUS AFTER HIS RELEASE?
Pistorius - known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs - became eligible for parole in March 2023 after he had served half of his 13 years and five months sentence for murder.
He was granted parole on Nov. 24, to take effect on Jan. 5.
South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said in November that Pistorius will complete the remainder of his sentence in the country's community corrections system.
He will be under the supervision of the DCS and will be subjected to parole conditions until his sentence expires in December 2029.
He will be assigned a monitoring official, who will have to be kept informed when Pistorius is seeking job opportunities or moving homes.
As part of the conditions, Pistorius will also have to attend programs on gender-based violence and continue therapy sessions on anger management, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said shortly after he was granted parole.
He is expected to live in Pretoria.
WHAT WAS CONSIDERED FOR HIS EARLY RELEASE?
Several factors are typically taken into account by a parole board, including the nature of the crime, the possibility of reoffending, conduct in prison, physical and mental well-being and potential threats a prisoner may face if released.
Prior to his parole, Pistorius also participated in the restorative justice program - a system introduced after the end of apartheid to deal with apartheid-era crimes in a more participative and reconciliatory way.
It is based partly on how indigenous cultures handled crime long before Europeans colonized South Africa, with the aim of bringing affected parties in a crime together to find closure, rather than merely punishing perpetrators.
An integral part of the restorative justice program is a victim-offender dialogue that brings parties affected by a crime together to try to achieve closure. Participation is voluntary.
Pistorius was moved to a prison closer to where the Steenkamp family stayed in late 2021, ahead of reconciliation talks aimed at a potential early release from prison.
He and the late Barry Steenkamp - Reeva's father - participated in the victim-offender dialogue on June 22, 2022.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE REACTION TO HIS EARLY RELEASE?
The Steenkamp's family lawyer said in November that they were not surprised by the parole decision, issued after Pistorius had completed a set portion of his sentence.
In the run-up to the parole hearing, Reeva Steenkamp's mother June released a statement saying she was not convinced Pistorius had been rehabilitated. However, she said she had no objections to his release.
After Pistorius was granted parole, June Steenkamp lauded the parole board's efforts in involving the victims.
Pistorius' lawyer and family did not comment. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, William Maclean)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in North America
A new report says Air Canada had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023.
Who was Seven? How investigators solved the cold case of a missing person with no memory
Police specializing in missing people and cold cases have discovered the identity of a woman with no memory in one of the most unusual investigations the sheriff's office has pursued and one that could change state law.
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
Politics
-
Amid push for foreign registry, many say other measures needed to fight interference
For more than a year, Canada has been mulling the creation of a foreign agent registry to fight interference in the country's democratic processes. Some say it doesn't belong in the toolbox at all.
-
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
Health
-
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Ex-gang leader makes his bid in Las Vegas court for house arrest before trial in Tupac Shakur case
A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas plans to ask a judge on Tuesday to release him to house arrest ahead of the trial in June.
-
'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach US$9 billion in post-pandemic best
Hollywood closed out an up-and-down 2023 with 'Wonka' regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for 'The Color Purple' and an overall US$9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022's grosses but fell about US$2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.