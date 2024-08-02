What Team Canada's fencers have to say about impressive Olympic run

One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Team Canada captivated the fencing world and wowed fans in Paris with an impressive showing at the Olympic Games. Calgary’s Eleanor Harvey won a bronze medal in individual foil, the country’s first ever medal in the sport, while Quebecer Fares Arfa ranked eighth after downing a mighty opponent, Hungary’s Aron Szilagyi, who was vying for a fourth consecutive gold medal in sabre.
CTV News' Genevieve Beauchemin met with the two athletes in a Paris café and walked by the Seine with them as they reflected on their success.
The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Genevieve Beauchemin: Eleanor, you've said this was a dream come true. How are you processing landing a bronze medal at your third Olympic Games?
Eleanor Harvey: The fact that this is reality is starting to infiltrate my brain. I’ve just been relieving my bouts and trying to understand how it happened.
Genevieve: What is the secret sauce, how did the team do this now?
Eleanor Harvey of Canada reacts to a point against Alice Volpi of Italy in the women's foil individual fencing bronze medal match in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
Eleanor: Everyone is super young on my team, but super committed, super talented. We stayed in Canada basically only training against each other and it is invigorating to think that this was enough to land our results.
Genevieve: What was it like competing at these Olympic Games at the Grand Palais, a historic venue that is so majestic?
Eleanor: It was beautiful. When I walked in, I was overcome with emotions. I hadn’t even competed yet, but I could hear the crowd. I was so nervous, but I was ready to fight.
Fares Arfa: French crowds are amazing, they are loud, they cheer, they are obnoxious. So that at some point you just can’t hear anything anymore, but it gives energy to everyone, not just the French fencers. Everyone feeds off that energy. I was thinking, "Ok, they are watching, I have to do well."
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi, left, and Canada's Fares Arfa compete in the men's individual Sabre round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (Andrew Medichini / AP Photo)
Genevieve: What does team Canada’s success in fencing mean for your sport?
Eleanor: I was inspired by Olympic athletes, and I really hope that other young athletes feel that way about my medal, so that we can share that success.
Fares: For Canada, I think it brings good eyes to the sport. I also hope that for younger people, it sets goals to achieve and to be attracted to the sport. Why not try fencing instead of hockey?
Genevieve: Eleanor, how did winning a medal measure up to you dreams, to what little Eleanor at age seven thought it would be like?
Eleanor: I have been reflecting a lot on that. I know I am going to have ups and downs, and I am going to feel like I suck again. That will happen. But nothing can take this medal away, so I am enjoying that greatly.
