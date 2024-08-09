What judges are looking for in breaking, the Olympics newest sport

'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Breaking is making a cameo appearance at the Paris Games, a decision made by Paris 2024 and in line with the International Olympic Committee's broader ambitions to widen the Olympics' appeal to a younger audience.
Born at block parties in the Bronx borough of New York in the 1970s, breaking, known commonly to the uninitiated as breakdancing, blends urban dance with acrobatic moves set to the grooves of hip-hop music.
Here is a guide to what the judges are looking out for.
There are three core elements the make up breaking:
The competition consists of battles between two athletes. Each battle consists of a number of rounds. In each round one athlete performs first, then the other responds.
Each round is judged against five criteria: technique, originality, execution, vocabulary - meaning the variety of moves, styles, and transitions - and musicality. Musicality refers to how well the breaker weaves together their moves to the beats.
Victor Bernudez Montalvo of the United States, known as B-Boy Victor, competes during the World Breaking Championships in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Sept 24, 2023. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / The Associated Press)
While the breaker knows the playlist of songs that the DJ select during the battle, they do not know the exact song they will be dancing to until it blares out of the loudspeakers.
The breaking is being held at Place de la Concorde, one of Paris' main plaza's and the same site that held the BMX and skateboarding events. Breaking will make its Olympic debut in Paris but Los Angeles has already said it will not be part of its program in 2028 and odds are it will not return when Brisbane hosts in 2032.
Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice-President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth of a baby gorilla Thursday was the first in its 96-year history.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
Harvard University has decided against removing from campus buildings the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin, despite protests from parents whose children fatally overdosed.
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Water quality data used by Paris Olympics organizers shows that bacteria levels in the Seine River were within acceptable levels on the days that athletes swam in the famed waterway, according to their tests and established thresholds.
Pickering’s mayor along with five of its six city councillors have released a statement denouncing one of their colleagues for appearing on a “far-right” podcast where the host made a number of threatening and derogatory remarks about them.
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
Canada’s highest court won't hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach's alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire's alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate will hold a rally in Arizona on Friday as part of their tour of electoral battlegrounds, visiting a state where Harris passed over a prominent Democrat in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
Harvard University has decided against removing from campus buildings the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin, despite protests from parents whose children fatally overdosed.
The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying 'an alarmingly high number' of executions in such a short period of time.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
A human rights activist since the 1980s, Oleg Orlov thought Russia had turned a corner when the Soviet Union collapsed and a democratically elected president became leader.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
The federal minister for women won't comment after a House of Commons committee that was supposed to discuss violence against women last week instead dissolved into political chaos.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
Danes in central Copenhagen on Thursday marked the return to supermarket shelves of fiery South Korean ramen noodles that had been banned for being too spicy, a decision that has since been partly reversed.
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
Airbnb is celebrating Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary by renting out a life-size replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun Compact for sleepovers in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Water quality data used by Paris Olympics organizers shows that bacteria levels in the Seine River were within acceptable levels on the days that athletes swam in the famed waterway, according to their tests and established thresholds.
Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have advanced to the semifinal in the men's 10-metre platform event at the Paris Olympics.
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia released new anti-theft software updates, thefts of vehicles with the new software are falling — even as thefts overall remain astoundingly high, according to a new analysis of insurance claim data.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
Workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal called another surprise strike on Friday morning to put pressure on their employer. The Federation of Commerce, a union affiliated with the CSN, announced that the 600 workers at the Montreal hotel had decided to go on strike the day after a one-day strike at 23 Quebec hotels.
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range. Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
An Orillia driver is facing charges after nearly hitting a police cruiser with on duty officers inside.
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.
Caesars Windsor Cares has presented a $10,000 donation to Autism Services Inc., looking to support autistic people attending the Bruce Awad Summer Program.
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
An 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was threatened by what later turned out to be a BB gun.
The emergency department at the Thessalon Site of the North Shore Health Network is closing Aug. 10 because of a shortage of physicians.
More impaired driving charges have been laid by provincial police in northern Ontario.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.