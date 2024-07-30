What is that? Olympic Phryge mascot confounds some, but is very French

BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
"Is it the Eiffel Tower?" asks a puzzled American tourist queued in front of the Paris 2024 Megastore.
To international visitors, the triangular Olympic Phryge mascot might resemble the iconic monument, a "poop emoji" -- that's according to another shopper, a tongue or even, well, female anatomy. However, it rings a particular bell for the French.
It's been over 200 years since the "bonnet phrygien" was last a common sight in the streets of Paris. Yet, the hat still carries the same revolutionary spirit it first did in 1789.
The official Olympic Phryge mascot is a nod to the Phrygian cap, an emblematic accessory of the French revolutionaries. Revived from Roman times, when freed slaves used to wear it, the revolutionaries adopted it as a testimony to their values of freedom and emancipation for both men and women.
The heritage of the French Revolution and the birth of the 1st Republic have deeply influenced the French, who now associate the Phrygian cap -- and subsequently the Phryge (pronounced along the lines of "freezh") -- with its ideals.
"It's the symbol of liberty, and it's also a very strong message linked to the revolution that we want for those games," declared Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, before the Games.
Showing a little more respect for French authorities this time, the Phryge is making its presence felt across France. Life-sized Phryges have been popping up at Olympic venues, where fans wait in line to take pictures with them. They've visited famous French monuments and even posed with foreign police officers.
The Olympic mascot is all over the Games -- and, of course, the Paris 2024 official stores. It adorns mugs, caps, T-shirts, key rings and more. Within just 15 minutes of the Megastore's opening Monday on the Champs-Elysees, tourists are already hastily lining up to snag some souvenirs.
Some, such as Kevin Cahill, brim with enthusiasm at the idea of buying "everything, everything because I'm very excited to be here." Even though he admits he doesn't know the mascot's symbolism, he describes it as "amazing."
His excitement mirrors that of many others, as seen with Pierre Leonardi, who's sporting the Phrygian hat: "I wanted to wear this one today, in memory of France."
However, not everyone is convinced by the incongruous appearance of the mascot. Before the Games, the historical symbol seemed overshadowed by its apparent resemblance to a clitoris. "We've published a new guide to the anatomy of the clitoris!" posted the U.K.'s Vagina Museum, along with an updated guide to the organ that includes images of the Phryge. Somewhat appropriately, condoms bearing the Olympics logo prominently feature the Phryge with a megaphone: "Score a win: Yes to consent, no to STDs."
Whether or not the true intent of the mascot is clear to them, the tourists at the Megastore are ensuring the Olympic Phryge will make its way around the world.
------
Associated Press journalist Megan Janetsky contributed reporting from Paris.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
British police say a third child has died after a stabbing at a kids' yoga and dance class.
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
One of the three women killed at their family home just north of London earlier this month was still alive with a crossbow bolt lodged in her chest when police arrived, an inquest heard Tuesday.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González on Monday said his campaign has the proof it needs to show that he was the winner of the country's highly anticipated presidential election whose victory authorities handed to President Nicolás Maduro.
Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice-President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he 'probably' will debate but he 'can also make a case for not doing it.'
Multiple landslides in southern India have killed 93 people and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said Tuesday, after torrential rains triggered torrents of mud and water that swept through tea estates and villages.
Three journalists who were sentenced to years in prison after writing about corruption and abuse of power in Morocco were released Monday after receiving pardons from King Mohammed VI.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A growing set of evidence suggests that using semaglutide could lead to decreased substance use, and a large new study shows a promising link between the medication and tobacco use.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armourer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.'
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
You may have seen people jumping into frigid seas or stylish ice baths, claiming these dunks are good for heart health, muscle recovery, stress and more.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime roared into the third round of the men's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory over Germany's Maximilian Marterer on Tuesday.
Slotted in a valley along the hilly neighbourhoods on the outskirts of this small French city sits a modest two-field soccer complex that became the controversy epicentre for a reeling Canada Soccer program.
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Whitby over the weekend.
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal spoke to Drew Beckie, Atlético Ottawa's head of development, on CTV News at Six to discuss the pressure players might be under, not only playing on the world stage, but also under the shadow of a scandal.
Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicous death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
The Grand Union Hotel caught fire just after dawn on July 23, with several emergency crews fighting the blaze and keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. By mid-morning, the fire had spread to the roof. The hotel collapsed later that day.
The opening of the first commercial fishery season for whelk was celebrated in Louisbourg, N.S., Tuesday.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
The rural municipality of Edenwold says a precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all people located within the municipality's water distribution systems.
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
Provincial police charged a 61-year-old man with impaired driving of boat on a lake in cottage country Sunday.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.
A young man faces impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday.
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
Construction is underway in View Royal on a $95-million project that will see new rapid bus lanes to and from the West Shore.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
