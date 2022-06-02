What inspired Bianca Andreescu's 2019 U.S. Open win and newly published children's book

Years before Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu won her first grand slam title she was busy dreaming it into reality.

Using a meditative form of visualization, a practice her mother suggested, Andreescu would visualize herself holding up a winner’s cheque.

“When I was 16, I started visualizing the cheque for the U.S. Open and, for some reason, I visualized the date of 2019 on the cheque,” she told CTVNews.ca during a video interview in April. “And I legit won the tournament in 2019.”

It was a moment that would solidify the then 19-year-old athlete’s career, making her the highest-ranked Canadian in the history of the Women’s Tennis Association. But on a personal level, it drove home the power of meditation and mindfulness—a skill she uses to this day.

Now, Andreescu has released a children’s book teaching young athletes—and their parents—about the importance of mental perseverance and the important role meditation can play in one’s mental health.

Titled “Bibi’s Got Game,” the book is about a young athlete who learns how to work through life’s toughest moments through inner strength and meditation.

“I felt like I could really use my personal story and create something that was universal so more people could relate,” Andreescu said. “I give a lot of guidance and advice on how to go through tough times, how to use meditation and visualization as a tool for that.”

The book is truly inspired by Andreescu’s life and learnings. Like Andreescu, the book’s main character, Bibi, sees unwavering support from her mother who encourages her to take up meditation as a way to calm her nerves after suffering an injury. The book even features Coco, Andreescu’s dog who famously stole the show during her 2019 U.S. Open showdown.

Andreescu says she hopes the book will encourage readers of all ages to find their own hidden power to pursue dreams big and small.

“I hope that not only the children take something from it but the adults reading it as well. How any age you can accomplish anything you want. I know that I accomplished something that I dreamt of at the age of 19, but I’ve seen players winning a grand slam at the age of 33,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about believing in yourself, trusting yourself and trying not to think about what other people think of you.”

Beyond meditation, the book also addresses mental health—a topic Andreescu has been increasingly open about as her career progresses.

Since winning the U.S. Open in 2019 and ranking No. 4 on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour, Andreescu has dealt with various injuries and extended breaks that have kept her off the court for several major tournaments.

In late 2021, Andreescu announced she would miss the start of the 2022 season, including the highly-anticipated Australian Open, to focus on her mental health.

“A lot of days, I did not feel like myself,” she wrote in an emotional statement released on social media at the time. “Especially while I was training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me.”

The Canadian tennis star told CTVNews.ca that during her break, she attended a spiritual yoga retreat and returned to her daily meditation practice—habits she feels have given her more discipline as she returns to the tournament circuit.

“I do want to say that it’s okay not to be okay. I’ve had many moments where I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to practice or do anything because I was so down. Those days are okay to have, it’s part of being human,” she said.

“I think the main thing is how can we cope and how can we reduce those days. I mention that in the book—how to bounce back and feel better. And I really hope it can reach a wide number of readers with that because everyone goes through it.”

‘Bibi’s Got Game’ is set to be up for sale June 7.