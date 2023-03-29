What did players learn about MLB's new rules this spring?

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas connects for an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas connects for an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS