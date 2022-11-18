What Canada could learn from their Group F opponents' final World Cup preparations

Canada’s upcoming World Cup opponents -- Belgium, Croatia and Morocco -- all finished their final preparations. The next stop is Qatar as the games in Group F kickoff on Wednesday.

Canada wrapped things up with an impressive 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked country Japan on Thursday. Meanwhile, their competitors also played in their final friendlies, with a mixed display of results.

Here is what John Herdman’s squad could learn from the results.

BELGIUM LOSE 2-1 TO EGYPT

This match has the potential to be one of the biggest shocks heading into the World Cup as Belgium fell to Africa Cup of Nations finalists Egypt on Friday.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku did not feature as he continues to recover from injury and Belgium's scoring issues linger with nobody else stepping up. Substitute Lois Openda (Lens) did pull a goal back in the second half, but for a side with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, it was a disappointing result.

So how can Canada exploit this? Despite maintaining the majority of possession - which was to be expected - the second-best side in FIFA’s world rankings let their guard down and were careless with the ball at times.

If this scenario repeats itself, the likes of Atiba Hutchinson, Samuel Piette and Mark-Anthony Kaye will welcome this opportunity to press for turnovers, regain possession and send the ball toward Canada’s front line.

Egypt, meanwhile, remained alert and made the most of Belgium’s errors. Low, hard strikes beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on both occasions. Egypt were lethal with their opportunities, and Canada will need to replicate that next week.

As seen during Canada’s preparations, Ismael Kone is not afraid to take a stab at goal when the slightest opportunity arrives. At the same time, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, often the team’s leading scorers, will need to step up inside the six-yard box.

Additionally, the Belgians often left acres of space open at the back, allowing counter-attacks to hurt them - something Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan will love to make the most of.

That is now back-to-back losses for the Europeans heading into the tournament.

Canada plays its opening match against Belgium on Nov. 23. Kickoff is 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST while pre-match coverage begins on CTV and TSN at 1:45 p.m EST/10:45 a.m. PST

CROATIA SCRAPE PAST SAUDI ARABIA

After Canada play Belgium, next up is their second European opponent, Croatia.

The 2018 World Cup finalists beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Wednesday, but this match saw a heavily-rotated side wrap-up preparations for Qatar. Still, the takeaways are noteworthy.

Croatia left it late to win as Hoffenheim attacker Andrej Kramaric scored in the 82nd minute to extend their run to five wins in a row and six unbeaten.

Substitute Luka Modric assisted the late winner and again showed how he can turn a match on a dime as he does for Real Madrid. Canada must nullify the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner in midfield.

Again, Hutchinson, Piette and Kaye could be handed the responsibility defensively, but given Modric’s influence, every midfielder on the pitch must stay alert. Stephen Eustaquio, therefore, might have less availability to move freely.

Other notable names who entered and changed the pace of the game in the second half were Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic and Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic who scored in the 2018 final. Keeping them on the bench suggests they could be starters.

So overall, what does this result tell Canada? The biggest is not to back off Croatia until the final whistle. This game magnified Croatia’s key characteristic: determination. In their last six games, five have been decided by goals coming around the 70th minute or later.

This means Canada's starting goalkeeper Milan Borjan and the two centre-backs in front of him must ensure they are focused in the final minutes to avoid fatigue influencing their decisions. Limiting any late corners will also be key, but if they don't succeed in that, the height of Hutchinson and Steven Vitoria will hopefully be crucial to denying any scoring opportunities.

A high defensive line from Herdman could also prove to be beneficial, as the 12th-ranked side in the world were caught offside four times in the match.

Canada plays Croatia on Nov. 27. Kickoff is 11 a.m.. EST/8 a.m. PST while pre-match coverage begins on CTV and TSN at 10:45 a.m EST/7:45 a.m. PST

MOROCCO WIN 3-0 OVER GEORGIA

Canada’s final clash against Morocco could have plenty riding on it. Depending on other results, Herdman’s squad might have a chance to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

The 22nd-ranked country hit the ground running against Georgia on Thursday as Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored five minutes in. Even though it was only a friendly, their intent was evident here.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi was essential in defence and attack, setting up the opener, and winger Hakim Ziyech provided the assist. Both players displayed threatening speed over 90 minutes, and Morocco played extremely fluid football as a result.

Canada must limit their influence and can turn to the likes of Davies, Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea to do so. All five players influence Canada’s play along the wings, both offensively and defensively, mirroring the same impact Hakimi and Ziyech have. Fans can expect pacey one-on-one battles for the ball with potentially some man-marking too.

Ziyech, who has been struggling for form at Premier League side Chelsea, later pulled off an outrageous goal from inside his own half to turn things 2-0, while Angers’ Sofiane Boufal scored a penalty.

Montreal-born goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who plays for Sevilla, was also on top of his game as the opponents called him into action on several occasions but kept his fourth clean sheet in a row. It’s now up to David, Larin or perhaps Lucas Cavallini’s confidence to snap that streak after the latter’s cheeky penalty in the team’s win against Japan. Beating Bounou from range could also make a difference with Eustaquio potentially handling that role.

Overall, Morocco were in their groove against Georgia and look keen to take control and not sit back, remaining relentless until the final whistle. Herdman’s defence, in particular, must stay calm and be highly focused to keep them tame in a pressure-filled environment.

Hutchinson’s experience and leadership alongside a vocal Herdman on the touchline will be vital. However, the task of remaining calm will have to come from everyone on the pitch. In the final group stage match, Canada cannot afford to slip up anywhere if the knockout rounds are in sight.

Canada plays Morocco on Dec. 1. Kickoff is 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST while pre-match coverage begins on CTV and TSN at 9:45 a.m EST/6:45 a.m. PST