'What a special place to be in.' Triathletes swim in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics

Athletes swim in the Seine river on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. In 2024. The Alexander III bridge will be the setting for the finish line of the individual cycling time trials, swimming marathon, triathlon and para triathlon. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Athletes swim in the Seine river on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. In 2024. The Alexander III bridge will be the setting for the finish line of the individual cycling time trials, swimming marathon, triathlon and para triathlon. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE SPORTS NEWS