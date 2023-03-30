Westbrook hits season-high 36 points, Clippers beat Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MORE SPORTS NEWS