'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say

Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the board’s leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.

Hockey Canada has been under a spotlight over the past few months regarding their handling of sexual assault allegations, with pressure increasing after it was revealed that minor hockey membership fees had helped to pay for sexual assault settlements.

But Skinner’s resignation doesn’t solve everything, critics say, with many calling for more resignations and a systemic change among the board’s structure.

“I have mixed feelings, because I think her departure is a good thing — we are closing the Skinner chapter,” Francois Lemay, a municipal councillor in Granby, Que., told CTV News Channel on Sunday.

The minor hockey association in Granby was one of the first to suspend payments to Hockey Canada in the summer.

“But everything is yet to be done,” Lemay added, pointing out that Scott Smith, CEO of Hockey Canada, has not been removed or stepped down.

This was one of the points that Skinner was grilled on at a parliamentary committee earlier this week, with members of Parliament demanding to know why he had not yet been fired.

Unlike Skinner’s position, which was a volunteer one, Smith’s role is a paid position.

Ann Pegoraro, co-director of the National Research Network for gender equity, told CTV News Channel on Sunday that she was “surprised” that Smith has not been fired or resigned yet.

“At this point, we’ve seen almost every sponsor step away from supporting the men's game,” she said, adding that Canadian Tire, one of the game’s largest supporters, is among them.

Numerous other sponsors have also withdrawn their support, including Tim Hortons, Chevrolet Canada, Scotiabank, Telus and Sobeys.

“Over 40 per cent of their revenue come from the sponsors,” Pegoraro said. “I think that's a real indication to (Smith) that he's not the leader they're confident in and he needs to step aside.

“Will we see it? I can't tell you at this point, because I really thought we'd see it by now.”

The federal government has also frozen Hockey Canada’s funding.

“We still have the board to change, we still have the governments to change,” Lemay said. “So we are closing a chapter of someone that vigorously protected Hockey Canada against all odds and, I would say, against all common sense, but right now, everything is yet to be done.”

During Tuesday’s parliamentary committee hearing, Skinner was questioned about Hockey Canada’s ongoing handling of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men’s national junior team, as well as associated lawsuit settlements paid out.

She staunchly defended Hockey Canada’s actions, a move that led to an intensified call for change in the organization’s leadership.

"Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization," wrote Skinner in Saturday's annonucement.

Pegoraro said that the sudden change in Skinner’s tone from defence to defeat is surprising, but perhaps signals wider change in the board.

“It is certainly for her a quick change in her rigorous defence to now stepping away and allowing someone else to lead the board,” she said. “If I'm reading a little bit into it, I think maybe she saw behind the scenes that change is really hard to make happen. And maybe it's someone else needed to do it other than her.”

Sebastian Lemire, a Bloc Quebecois MP who sits on the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, said Sunday in a tweet in French that “for the good of all” Hockey Canada must continue cleaning house, suggesting more executives need to step down.

Both Pegoraro and Lemay agreed that the board needs to diversify.

Skinner’s resignation is “definitely not,” enough to change the overall culture, Lemay said.

“We need to have a complete overhaul of the board, we need to bring in the board different expertise, especially when it comes to sexual and physical harassment, abuse … we need people from human resources, we need a different kind of expertise. We cannot rule hockey only with hockey people.”

Pegoraro pointed out that hockey is currently a very insular sport in Canada.

“We need to bring outside insight into this situation,” she said. “Hopefully what we would be able to build here is a world-class standard organization, because we certainly don't have that at this point.”

To regain the trust of the hockey community, Hockey Canada needs to wholeheartedly “admit they were wrong,” Lemay said.

“That would be the first step. If you want to look at redemption … first thing is to admit ‘we were wrong, we misused the money, we mishandled the victims,’ because we always have to keep in our minds the victims in this case, the family of the victims. I’m convinced there are good people in Hockey Canada and everywhere working in hockey, but there is terrible leadership at the moment.”

With files from the Canadian Press