After a storied career that spans more than 20 years together and includes numerous world titles and five Olympic medals, Canadian ice dancing champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir performed their final competitive dance just for themselves.

The Olympic darlings melted hearts with their passionate free skate to music from the movie “Moulin Rouge,” which earned them a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday. Now, the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, the pair plans to retire from competition.

Hours after their gold-winning performance, Virtue and Moir reflected on the experience during an interview with CTV News’ Genevieve Beauchemin at Canada House on Tuesday.

“Today we just skated for each other with our hearts. We’re very proud of what we were able to accomplish today and bring home that gold medal for the country,” Moir said.

That focus on each other and their own performance helped to calm their nerves while they waited for their scores, Virtue explained.

“We were just so caught up in the feeling of the performance,” she said. “The judging is sort of out of our hands and it was so nice to see that one come up on the scoreboard, but more than that, I think what we’ll carry with us was that feeling we had when the program ended.”

That feeling between the two athletes was apparent to anyone watching Tuesday’s record-breaking performance. The pair’s much-talked-about chemistry was on full display as they twirled in harmony during the four-minute routine.

“We just wanted to be in our own world. We want to make sure we had our own moment and we’re proud of that,” Moir said.

“We were able to take the ice, control the emotion and execute so we’re the happiest kids in the world today.”

Their happiness was shared by countless fans watching in the arena and at home. Social media lit up with congratulations and viewers sharing the emotional rollercoasters they experienced just watching the skaters compete for the last time.

“It’s a little overwhelming. What pride!” Virtue exclaimed.

“We definitely felt the support of the country behind us. We’ve been so fortunate our whole career to have that,” Moir added.

