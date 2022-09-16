'We don't like each other': Rivals Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off in trilogy fight

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin, second from right, pose during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a super middleweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin, second from right, pose during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a super middleweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MORE SPORTS NEWS