Wayne Gretzky has signed on to co-produce a film on Canadian golf legend Moe Norman

Canadian amateur golfer Moe Norman demonstrates his unorthodox style to a group of young tour golfers at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ont. on June 26, 1984. The Canadian Press/Tim Clark Canadian amateur golfer Moe Norman demonstrates his unorthodox style to a group of young tour golfers at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ont. on June 26, 1984. The Canadian Press/Tim Clark

MORE SPORTS NEWS