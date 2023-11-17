Water valve cover on Las Vegas Grand Prix course halts first practice of the weekend
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the $500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
The FIA said Sainz hit the concrete frame around the cover. It took another 11 minutes for the governing body to call all cars off track so it could inspect the entire circuit.
The start of a second practice scheduled for midnight Thursday was delayed, and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur raged that the "just unacceptable" incident would keep Sainz from participating. But Sainz was ready to practice after Ferrari replaced the entire chassis and other components, which the FIA ruled would be a 10-place grid penalty for Sainz.
As the moderator of a post-practice news conference attempted to ask Vasseur about the "bigger picture," Vasseur refused to change the topic.
"I'm not sure the topic for me today. We had a very tough FP1 that is going to cost us a fortune," he said. "We (messed) up the session for Carlos... we have to change the chassis for the car. It is unacceptable for F1. You would be upset in this situation."
The moderator made a second attempt and Vasseur said: "Can I leave now? Can you ask Toto a question?" as he motioned to Mercedes principal Toto Wolff.
Wolff grew equally as prickly when asked if the abbreviated session -- both Sainz and Esteban Ocon of Alpine were left with damaged cars -- was an embarrassment for F1's return to Las Vegas for the first time in 41 years.
F1 and its ownership group Liberty Media are promoting the race themselves and have spent half a billion dollars on the spectacle down the Las Vegas Strip. But the second practice was delayed more than 2 1/2 hours, and was scheduled to be a 90-minute session. Track organizers asked all spectators to leave the fan areas one hour earlier "due to logistical considerations for our fans and our staff."
"That is not a black eye. This is nothing. We are Thursday night, we have a free practice session one that we're not doing. They are going to seal the drain covers and nobody is going to talk about it tomorrow morning," Wolff said.
A worker fills in a hole before the start of the second practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
When a reporter interjected that the stoppage would not be overlooked -- thousands of fans poured out of the grandstands as the track was being repaired -- Wolff grew visibly angry.
"It's completely ridiculous. Completely ridiculous. FP1, how can you even dare try to talk bad about an event that sets a new standard to everything?" Wolff demanded. "You're speaking about a (expletive) drain cover that's been undone. That has happened before. That's nothing. It's FP1.
"We shouldn't be moaning. The car's broken. That's really a shame for Carlos. It could have been dangerous, so between the FIA and the track and everybody needs to analyze how we can make sure that this is not happening again. But talking here about a black eye for the sport on a Thursday evening, nobody watches that in European time, anyway."
A statement from F1 Las Vegas said "a single water valve cover ... failed." They added that F1, FIA and local engineers were working to resolve the problem, and the second practice scheduled for midnight was not expected to begin before 2 a.m. local time.
It has made for a troubling start to the ballyhooed race in which F1 returned to Las Vegas for the first time since it ran in 1981 and 1982 on a course that mostly consisted of the Caesars Palace parking lot. F1 and Liberty were determined to make this year's race an extravaganza, but the hype has been tempered by expensive tickets, exorbitant hotel rates that outpriced many new American fans, and locals simply furious by the months of disruptions to build the course.
The 3.85-mile (6.2 kilometre) street circuit utilizes a large portion of the Strip and passes several Las Vegas landmarks on the 17-turn layout. Because much of the course is open to traffic during the day, the FIA was not able to inspect the track and approve it for racing until early Thursday morning after the course had been closed overnight. It appeared the initial inspection began around 3:30 a.m; FIA rules require a track to pass inspection one day before cars are on track.
Even though Vasseur said "donations" were the only thing that would calm him down after the Ferrari was damaged, he joined three other team principals in praising the event and the efforts of Liberty and F1 for their efforts.
"I am still convinced it is a mega event and we have to continue," he said.
Added Wolff: "It's like Fred said, this is a mega spectacle. It's going to set a new standard for the sport and that's important. We had track action and then a drain cover became undone."
The team principals noted there have been similar incidents, most recently in 2019 at Baku when George Russell ran over a manhole cover in the first practice. In 2016, Nico Rosberg ran over a manhole cover at Monaco and the cover flew up and hit Jenson Button's car, causing extensive damage to Button's McLaren.
Ocon on Thursday night suffered a similar fate when his car was damaged as he passed Sainz on the track. He thought he hit the dislodged cover.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Spotlight on Canada's terror laws at trial of man found guilty in London, Ont., attack
A landmark trial that put Canada's terrorism laws in the spotlight has culminated in a guilty verdict, but what role terror allegations played in the jury's decision to convict Nathaniel Veltman in a deadly attack on a Muslim family will remain a mystery.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat, putting an end to controversy over ancient custom
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat and put an end to the controversy over the ancient custom amid growing awareness of animal rights, a ruling party policy chief said on Friday.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
Politics
-
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
-
The wait continues for Canadians wanting out of Gaza, approval list not yet updated
Canadians in the Gaza Strip, eager to escape the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas, may have to wait a little longer to leave.
-
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Health
-
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
-
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
'The Crown' aims to depict Diana's final days with dignity
For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Diana on 'The Crown' for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere the Royal Family.
-
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.