Water quality worries force cancellation of Paris Olympics swimming test event in Seine River

Athletes dive and swim in the Seine river from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Athletes dive and swim in the Seine river from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS